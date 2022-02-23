Hidalgo County reports 8 deaths, 663 new COVID-19 cases 

Another eight COVID-19 related deaths and 663 new cases were reported in Hidalgo County on Wednesday.

Of the 663 cases, 112 were considered probable and 551 were confirmed. The majority of cases were young people, with 121 cases in people aged 12 through 19.

This brings the total number of positive cases in Hidalgo County to 99,848 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the eight COVID-19 related deaths, half of them were not vaccinated.

Four of the deceased were from Mission, two from McAllen, one from San Juan and another from an undisclosed city. The majority were in their 70s, while the rest were either in their 30s or 50s.

The deaths raised the total number of COVID-related fatalities in Hidalgo County to 3,772.

Hidalgo County also reported 195 adults and eight pediatric patients were hospitalized in the county, with 58 adults in ICUs.

The total number of patients infused by the Texas Department of Emergency Management is up to 5,885.

Cases in Hidalgo County schools also increased Tuesday, with 28 staff members and 66 students testing positive. Since August 2021, there have been a total of 4,774 staff members and 16,380 students who have tested positive.

The report also showed that 705 individuals have been released from isolation, bringing that grand total to 159,274.