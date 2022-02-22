Warm temperatures coming to an end

These warm temperatures will be changing come Thursday, as a cold front is expected to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley.

The cold front will arrive either late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening causing temperatures to fall some 30 to 40 degrees between Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reported.

The high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s but will drop about 30 degrees on Friday with the high temperatures to be in the low to mid 50s.

Light rain and drizzle will accompany the cold front with an 80% chance of showers on Friday and a 70% chance of showers on Saturday along the Cameron County coast. The rain chances drop to 70% on Friday and 20% on Saturday for the upper Valley.

Northerly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible Thursday evening through Friday evening, the NWS reports.

Ambient, or “feels like” temperatures, drop into the low 60s after sunset Thursday and low to mid 40s after sunset Friday evening.