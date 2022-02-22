Moody Clinic celebrates 70 years

The Moody Clinic, a Brownsville institution providing therapy services to special-needs children since 1952, on a blustery Monday morning celebrated 70 years in operation as well as the occasion of joining the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce.

In attendance at the outdoor event at the clinic’s entrance were several elected officials, staff and board members with both organizations, and others. Chamber President and CEO Esmeralda “Esmy” Villarreal served as master of ceremonies for the event, which included a ribbon cutting.

Mariana Tumlinson, chair of the chamber’s Bienvenidos Committee, presented Moody Clinic Executive Director Jessica Cuevas with an official plaque, noting in her comments that the clinic started with 19 children and within one year of opening, 80 children were receiving physical therapy services.

Occupational and speech therapy were added soon thereafter, Tumlinson said. The nonprofit’s licensed therapists work with children from birth to 21 years old who have been diagnosed with development delay, disability and/or acquired injury.

“It’s the only nonprofit outpatient rehabilitative clinic for special-needs children in the Lower Rio Grande Valley,” Tumlinson said.

Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., who last year announced his retirement from the state Senate, was also among the speakers and said he wants his successor to understand how important the Moody Clinic is and “that we need as much help as we can get for these lovely children.” Lucio also recognized local members of the International Order of Alhambra, a Catholic fraternal organization, for the group’s efforts toward raising money for scholarships for special education teachers.

Cuevas said she was “a little blown away” by the number of people in attendance Monday and thanked everyone for participating. The clinic was built over seven decades by the “love, care and time of many passionate people,” she said.

Cuevas thanked past and current board members, administrative and therapy staff, and volunteers, whose “efforts have given families hope and answers,” she said. Introducing the clinic’s staff, she singled out rehab technician Maria E. Garza, who has been with the clinic for more 30 years, for “her perfect example of unwavering dedication.” Cuevas said Garza “has been the heart of the Moody Clinic” and served in many roles.

“Her presence has comforted and helped countless patients and their families,” Cuevas said.

She also thanked the Brownsville Foundation for Health and Education, Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation and the Terracon Foundation for their support, plus, H-E-B for supporting building renovation and updating therapy equipment.

Meanwhile, the clinic strives constantly for improvement and development, “pulling together an amazing team and top-notch facilities,” Cuevas said.

“Today we are in a new chapter for Moody Clinic,” she said. “We consider ourselves the leading outpatient rehabilitative clinic in our community. Our clinicians are leaders in their field and implement evidence based practices to help children reach their potential. … Our standards have never wavered from being the best outpatient rehabilitative clinic in all South Texas.”