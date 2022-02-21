Edinburg COVID testing site to run through March

The regional COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Edinburg will operate through March 7, organizing entities announced Monday.

The site at 714 S. Raul Longoria has tested more than 5,200 Rio Grande Valley residents since mid-January, Hidalgo County said in a news release.

Originally a partnership between local entities and FEMA, the release said the federal partnership ended but testing will continue via a partnership between the state, the county and the city of Edinburg.

“The site will be open to all residents of the Rio Grande Valley and people are still encouraged to pre-register online but have the option of registering onsite,” the release stated. “The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The COVID-19 tests are free and there is no age limit on who can be tested. A child must be accompanied by a parent.”

The site will use PCR tests that do not involve a nasal swab, the release said. Results will be emailed within 72 hours and residents are advised to not eat, drink or use mouthwash or tobacco within half an hour of testing.