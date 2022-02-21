Pharr man accused in fatal drive-thru shooting indicted

A 20-year-old Pharr man is scheduled to be arraigned this week on an indictment charging him with murder over the fatal shooting death of a 19-year-old woman at a drive-thru last October.

A grand jury indicted Juan Jose Treviño on Jan. 27 and his arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

He is accused of killing 19-year-old Wendy Acosta Escobedo, who was shot in the head at approximately 7:59 p.m. Oct. 29 at the El Paraiso Drive-Thru at 6 Mile Line Road and La Homa Road in rural Mission.

Treviño was charged with murder by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office after the woman was removed from life support and died.

A probable cause affidavit for his arrest alleges that Treviño went to the drive-thru wanting to fight other men.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said he had gone to the store to confront and assault his ex-girlfriend, who was an employee there.

After a verbal altercation, sheriff’s investigators allege Treviño shot at several people as he drove away from the drive-thru.

“Witnesses stated Juan Jose left the northbound on … La Homa Road and they then heard gunshots coming from the north side,” the affidavit said. “Sheriff’s Investigators located Juan Jose Trevino who confessed to shooting at the individuals outside of El Paraiso Drive Thru, striking Wendy.”

He remains jailed on a $1 million bond on the murder charge.