13 pounds of meth found inside fire extinguishers at Hidalgo port

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Sunday discovered a little more than 13 pounds of methamphetamine inside two fire extinguishers.

CBP found the alleged narcotics after encountering Kevin Reyes, a United States citizen born in 2003, at the Hidalgo port of entry.

Reyes, who told CBP he was heading to McAllen for work, was referred for a secondary inspection where a drug-sniffing dog alerted to drugs in the rear passenger seat and trunk of the vehicle he was driving, according to a criminal complaint.

“A fire extinguisher was in the rear seat and another fire extinguisher was identified in the trunk of the vehicle,” the complaint stated. “Further inspection of each fire extinguisher resulted in the discovery of opaque crystals within the cavity of each fire extinguisher.”

CBP says a test of that substance was positive for methamphetamine.

“Post Miranda, Reyes stated he assumed there was a controlled substance concealed within the fire extinguishers, but he did not know the amount or type of controlled substance. Reyes did not know the recipient nor the destination of the fire extinguishers,” the complaint states. “Reyes had delivered similar fire extinguishers to unknown parties five or six times prior to his arrest.”

He was scheduled to make a first appearance in McAllen federal court Monday.