Willacy shows dip in COVID-19 cases

RAYMONDVILLE — After soaring to their highest levels in six months, Willacy County’s new COVID-19 cases appear to be dropping.

Last week, state health officials confirmed 211 new cases, down from 388 the week before — the highest numbers since last July, Frank Torres, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said.

Since December, as the omicron variant began spreading into the area, cases began climbing, he said.

County Judge Aurelio Guerra stated in a press release: “We want to remind the general public that as the COVID-19 virus mutates, the more contagious it is.”

Since the pandemic’s outbreak in March 2020, the county’s total count of confirmed cases has reached 5,492 in this rural county of about 22,000, he stated.

Urging residents testing positive quarantine

Health officials are urging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to quarantine.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services continues to conduct case investigations on all positive COVID-19 cases that arise to ensure that proper isolation and quarantine are strictly adhered to,” Guerra stated.

Guerra urged residents to keep up their guard to help curb the spread of the virus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and can affect those closest to us — even our own families,” he stated. “Citizens are urged to practice social distancing, practice proper hand-washing, wear their face coverings, cover their sneezes and coughs and stay at home if they are feeling ill.”

Push to boost vaccinations

Meanwhile, Guerra urged residents to vaccinate themselves against the virus then take booster shots to bolster their protection.

“Most importantly, we encourage the public to get vaccinated and obtain their booster doses,” he stated.

Now, local health officials are setting a goal aimed at vaccinating and testing residents.

“Our local efforts continue to vaccinate and test over 100 people per week — and with each vaccination, the chance for spread decreases,” Guerra stated.

Vaccination, testing sites opening

In Raymondville, eight vaccination sites are open while Lyford and Lasara are also offering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Meanwhile, some Raymondville sites also offer COVID-19 testing.

This week, emergency management officials released an updated schedule of vaccination and testing sites.

Where and when

>> In Raymondville, Torres Family Pharmacy, Pharmacy Station and Raymondville Drug administer vaccinations and testing daily.

>> Mondays, Albert’s Pantry in Lyford is administering vaccinations.

>> Tuesdays, the Willacy County Emergency Management Services office in Raymondville and the Lasara Community Resource Center are administering vaccinations.

>> Wednesdays, Raymondville High School and Smith Family Clinic in Raymondville are administering vaccinations.

>> Thursdays, Raymondville High School and the Texas Department of State Health Services in Raymondville are administering vaccinations.

>> Fridays, The Neighborhood Doctor in Raymondville is administering vaccinations and testing while Su Clinica in Raymondville is administering vaccinations.

For more information, call the state’s hotline at 956-423-0130.