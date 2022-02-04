The National Weather Service in Brownsville has reissued a wind chill advisory for several areas of the Rio Grande Valley.

The advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. tonight into 10 a.m. Saturday morning and includes southern Hidalgo County and Cameron and Willacy counties, the NWS reports.

The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin, the NWS reports. Expect wind chills to range from 20 to 28 degrees with a few hours of 16 to 19 degrees possible.

A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

Individuals heading outdoors should wear proper clothing including gloves and hats.