GLO removes dozens of broken boats in Port Isabel

PORT ISABEL — More than two dozen derelict boats were recently removed from the Laguna Madre area.

The Texas General Land Office’s Oil Spill Prevention and Response team wrapped up its first Port Isabel Vessel Turn-In Program, which was held January 26-29.

During this four-day event, the GLO, Port Isabel and several partner agencies collected 26 vessels.

In total, these boats measured 399.8 feet in length. The team additionally disposed of two trailers and 30 gallons of fuel and oil.

Removing abandoned vessels from coastal waters comes at a considerable expense—around $200-300 per foot.

The program allows Texans a legal and safe means to dispose of boats and such vessels.

The GLO and its partners encourage communities to participate in VTIP to avoid these costs and to keep their boats from becoming environmental or safety hazards.

“This event was a tremendous success, and I thank the City of Port Isabel as well as our partner agencies for their collaboration with the GLO to help ensure that Texas’ coastal communities remain safe, resilient and clean,” Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said.

The VTIP was established under Commissioner Bush in 2015 and has since hosted 20 events in various coastal communities disposing of a total of nearly 1,000 derelict vessels and trailers totaling over 15,000 feet and safely disposing of more than1,300 gallons of fuel.

Abandoned vessels can leak fluids into coastal waters that can be harmful for the wetland environment, wildlife, and humans—and even the smallest oil spill ​can endanger Texas’ precious natural resources. ​