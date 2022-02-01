Documents: Brownsville woman admits to being employed by drug trafficking organization

A 24-year-old Brownsville woman has admitted to being an employee of a drug trafficking organization where she served as a load driver for the organization, federal court documents reflect.

Arley Garcia told federal agents that she was being paid to transport cocaine from Brownsville to Houston, the documents state.

Garcia made her initial appearance Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan where she was ordered held without bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 22.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Garcia was stopped by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Jan. 27 near Kingsville on a traffic violation.

Garcia gave the troopers permission to search her 2015 BMW where a narcotics detection canine alerted to the presence of drugs in the car, the complaint states. A further search of the car led to the discovery of over 44 pounds of cocaine inside. The drug was contained in 20 bundles.

During an interview with special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, Garcia “admitted to being employed by a drug trafficking organization as a load driver for financial gains,” the document states.

Garcia admitted to being employed to drive the load of cocaine from Brownsville to Houston.

She is charged with possession and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a scheduled II controlled substance.