Former Brownsville mayoral candidate accused of causing chain-reaction car crash

Former Brownsville mayoral candidate and businessman Robert Alejandro Sanchez, 56, has been arrested by police after being accused in causing a crash which left two people injured.

Sanchez turned himself over to Brownsville police this morning on an arrest warrant charging him with two counts of accident involving serious injury, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The crash happened Jan. 2 at the 3800 block of N. Expressway Frontage Road.

Sanchez was driving his white vehicle when he struck another vehicle at the location, Sandoval said. This caused a chain reaction where the second vehicle crashed into a third vehicle.

According to Sandoval, Sanchez then left the location without providing any information to the parties involved. Two of the people involved in the accident had injuries due to the crash.

A description was provided to the officers of Sanchez and the license plates to his vehicle. Several minutes later, Sanchez’s vehicle was found abandoned at the 2400 block of Pablo Kisel Blvd., Sandoval said.

The Brownsville Police Criminal Investigation Unit worked the case to which they secured a warrant for Sanchez’s arrest, Sandoval said. He was arraigned on Tuesday and his bonds totaled $20,000.