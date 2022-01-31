Three teens, juvenile charged with murder for McAllen shooting

Three teenagers and a juvenile accused of shooting and killing a man in McAllen last week were arraigned Monday.

Police arrested three teenagers and a juvenile, charging all four with murder and sending the juvenile boy involved to a juvenile facility.

Amador Sandoval, 17, and Sandra Edith Morales, 18, were both arraigned in the McAllen Municipal Court and given bonds of $250,000 each.

Carlos Gustavo Macias-Mora, 18, was arraigned in Hidalgo County and given a $750,000 bond.

The four are accused of killing 53-year-old McAllen resident Rosendo Benitez at a home in the 2900 block of W. Pecan Avenue Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene and Benitez was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators did not release any other information about what led to the shooting.