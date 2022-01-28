McAllen man shot, killed at a home near STC Pecan campus

The McAllen Police Department is investigating the fatal Thursday night shooting of a 53-year-old man.

Police say Rosendo Benitez, whose last known address was in McAllen, was shot in the 2900 block of W. Pecan Avenue near the main campus of South Texas College.

Officers responded to the shooting at a home at 10:07 p.m.

Benitez was taken to a hospital where he later died and police say a suspect, or suspects, are unidentified at this time, according to a news release from police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters can also use the smartphone application P3 Tips.

Any information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward.