Dead ‘John Doe’ found at Brownsville resaca

Police are working to identify a dead man found Monday afternoon in Brownsville.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, Brownsville Police Department’s spokesman, said a citizen reported spotting the body at a resaca near the intersection of Central and Lakeside boulevards.

“Apparently, a citizen walked into a nearby business to use a phone to call police because they needed to report a dead body,” Sandoval said.

The resaca is across the street from Valley Baptist Medical Center.

For now, investigators do not suspect foul play, a detective told The Brownsville Herald, and investigators are awaiting an autopsy. Fingerprints or dental records may be used to identify the deceased, Sandoval said.

The crime scene was cleared around 3:15 pm Monday. The body was transported by Sunset Memorial Funeral Services.

No further details were immediately available Monday.