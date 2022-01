The woman accused of killing a man she was working for as a housekeeper was arraigned Monday and given a bond of $200,000.

Adriana Aleman Dominguez, 41, was arraigned at the McAllen Municipal Court.

According to police, Dominguez called law enforcement Sunday and said she choked 71-year-old Homero Longoria to death while defending herself.

Police responded to the 5900 block of N. 34th Street that afternoon, later arresting Dominguez and charging her with murder.