Hidalgo County jail visitations suspended again

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that the suspension of visitation at the detention center has been extended.

“The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office requested and received an extension from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to temporarily cease in person visitation at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center for an additional 30 days,” a post on the office’s Facebook page read.

The sheriff’s office initially announced visitation at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center was temporarily suspended on Dec. 31 due to growing COVID-19 cases.

It was also announced that the suspension would be evaluated after 30 days.

“These measures are being taken to prevent and provide a safe environment to all inmates, due to an increase in Covid-19 positive and quarantined inmates,” the office said in a Facebook post Dec. 30.

For more information about the suspension of visitation, call the Hidalgo County Detention Center at (956) 381-7900.