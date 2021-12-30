Visitation at Hidalgo County jail again suspended due to pandemic

As the pandemic enters its third year, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has again stopped in-person visitation in response to a surge of coronavirus cases.

The department announced Thursday on Facebook that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has approved the temporary stoppage of in-person visitation at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

“These measures are being taken to prevent and provide a safe environment to all inmates, due to an increase in COVID-19 positive and quarantined inmates,” the department said.

The suspension begins Friday and will be re-evaluated in 30 days, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The attorney visitation will remain open at this time,” the post states.

The sheriff’s office says it is committed to taking every precaution to make sure the health and safety of inmates and staff are protected.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call (956) 381-7900.