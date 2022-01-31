Buffalo Wings and Rings coming to Starr County

A new Buffalo Wings and Rings project is preparing to take flight in Rio Grande City.

According to a news release from the city, the restaurant chain received a building permit Friday afternoon for a location in Rio Grande Village, on U.S. Business 83 near FM 755.

According to Gilbert Millan, Rio Grande City planning director, the first inquiry about the permit happened in June 2021.

“Today, the permit was issued,” the release said. “The growing sports restaurant chain may break ground anytime within the next year, before the permit expires. The City is unaware of when that will be.”

The valuation of the building is $1.6 million, and the 5,243 square-foot sports restaurant/bar will be the first of its kind in the municipality.

“An awesome dining experience beyond buffalo wings awaits families, sports fans, and connoisseurs of good food coming soon to beautiful Rio Grande City,” Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal wrote.

Buffalo Wings and Rings isn’t the only big-name restaurant announcement this January for the town of 17,000-plus residents.

Earlier in the month the city announced Chick-Fil-A is also planning to roost in the city.