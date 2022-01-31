Man arrested after demanding money, making bomb threat at McAllen bank

McAllen police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he made a bomb threat at a local bank.

According to Lt. Joel Morales of the McAllen Police Department, a call was made to the department at 12:58 p.m. in regard to a man demanding money at a Chase Bank located at ​​5601 N 10th Street.

“A male demanded money and indicated that he had a bomb,” Morales said. “The reporting party said that the male walked out. Responding police officers located the male outside the bank establishment, and he was placed in custody.”

Morales said the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, did not have a bomb or any other weapons. No money was taken from the bank.

“He just made the demand for money and indicated that he had a bomb,” Morales said. “He walks out. Responding officers locate him outside the bank establishment, and he was placed in custody.”

The suspect remains in custody pending an evaluation and charges.