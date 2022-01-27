If you are heading out on Friday be ready for some wet, windy and cooler conditions.

A cold front is expected to make its way through the Rio Grande Valley on Friday bringing rain and dropping temperatures into the 50s, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/RGV is reporting.

The rain will occur mainly before noon and there will be some foggy conditions in the early morning.

The day will start out with a 90% chance of rain with chances decreasing to about 50% later in the afternoon.

The daytime temperatures will drop to about 50 degrees by 3 p.m., with wind gusts starting at 17 to 22 mph before decreasing to 11 to 16 mph, the NWS reports. Wind gusts of up to 31 mph are also possible.

The overnight lows on Friday will be near 41 degrees and Saturday’s highs will be about 62 degrees.

The lows on Saturday night will be about 46 degrees and the highs are Sunday will be near 70 degrees.