Adopt-A-Beach to host SPI Winter Beach Cleanup

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Residents and visitors of this coastal city have the chance to do a good deed while enjoying the area’s scenic views.

The Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach program will have a Winter Beach Cleanup on South Padre Island on Friday, Feb. 4.

Participants will meet at Edwin Atwood Park, which is located at Beach Access #5 off of State Highway 100 on the Island.

The check in table opens at 8:30 a.m. and the cleanup begins at 9 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and a hat and bring water.

Trash bags, disposable gloves and morning refreshments will be provided to participants.

“The more there are, the better we can keep our beaches clean for everyone that visits,” Adopt-A-Beach Coordinator Blanca Macias said. “For volunteers, I try to provide donuts and hot chocolate as a way to say thank you.”

Online registration will remain open until noon on the day of the event.

Macias explained that as part of the Adopt-A-Beach program, beaches around the Texas Coast host cleanups that make a big impact for the environment.

According to Macias, 735 people volunteered last year and cleaned 26 miles of South Texas beaches.

In total, the beach cleanups helped remove around 10,820 pounds of trash.

“People want to see their beach be clean because it’s an enjoyment for everyone,” Macias said. “Everybody gathers together to clean the beach.”

To register online for South Padre Island’s beach cleanup, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8an5h6.

For more information, contact the Cameron County Parks Department at (956) 761-5494 or the Texas GLO Adopt-A-Beach program at 1 (877) 892-6278.