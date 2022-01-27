Hidalgo County reports eight COVID-19 deaths, 463 new cases

Eight more Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19 while another 463 people tested positive, the county reported Thursday.

Of the eight people who recently died due to COVID-related complications, seven were not vaccinated. Their deaths raise the county’s total number of COVID fatalities to 3,600.

The 463 new cases reported Thursday include 123 confirmed cases, 338 probable and two suspected cases.

Hidalgo County has now had a total of 130,248 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 74,588 confirmed cases, 52,452 probable cases and 3,208 suspected cases.

In schools, there were 60 new cases among school staff and 374 new cases among students.

So far, a total of 2,918 staff members and 10,423 students have tested positive since the start of the school year in August 2021.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 has risen again.

On Thursday, the county reported a total of 462 COVID hospitalizations. That included 415 adults and 47 pediatric patients.

Ther 415 patients also included 98 people who were being treated in intensive care units, 97 adults and one pediatric patient.