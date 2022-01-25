Pharr police reveal details of unrelated sex abuse case tied to stepfather’s beating death

PHARR — Police here revealed details Tuesday about an unrelated sexual abuse case against the man they say was killed by his stepsons for abusing their half-sister.

In a news conference at the Pharr police station Tuesday afternoon, Chief Andy Harvey said Gabriel Quintanilla, the 42-year-old man whose body was found at McColl and Whalen roads in McAllen on Thursday, had previously been accused of continuous sexual assault.

That case, which Harvey said Pharr police learned about in 2019, is unrelated to an outcry Quintanilla’s 9-year-old daughter made to her mother last week, which authorities believe led brothers Alexandro and Christian Treviño to assault Quintanilla.

Alexandro, 18, and Christian, 17, are Quintanilla’s stepsons and the 9-year-old girl’s half-brothers.

Although Harvey would not reveal more details about the unrelated 2019 allegations of continuous sexual assault — which he said allegedly occurred for several years — he did say investigators had enough to secure a warrant for Quintanilla’s arrest at that time.

Quintanilla, however, managed to evade authorities, and Pharr police, despite searching for him since the arrest warrant was issued over the unrelated case in 2019, wasn’t found until his body was discovered in McAllen on Thursday.

Harvey said police tried going to Quintanilla’s last known residence, as well as his mother’s residence, several times, and word that he may have been in the Corpus Christi area and elsewhere proved “inconclusive.”

“And so he has been eluding us since then,” Harvey said Tuesday, adding that authorities in Pharr were unaware of any allegations of sexual assault involving his 9-year-old daughter until last week.

At the beginning of the news conference, Harvey acknowledged the attention the case has drawn, with the Treviño brothers and a man the chief identified as their friend, Juan Eduardo Melendez, having since been arrested in Quintanilla’s beating death.

“We understand the sentiment and the attention that this case has drawn in this homicide in our city,” Harvey said. “We definitely understand that; that’s why I think it’s important to have this conversation.”

The chief had also noted several times that there was speculation about the unrelated sexual abuse case that led to an arrest warrant being issued for Quintanilla back in 2019, remarking that it was one of the reasons why he decided to call a news conference and address the media.

The Treviño brothers and Melendez remain jailed on bonds ranging from $1 million to over $1.5 million. Christian and Melendez face capital murder charges, and all three face aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity charges.

In addition, Harvey explained that the case had risen to the level of capital murder charges due to Quintanilla’s kidnapping, in which police say the man was put in the back of a pickup truck and dropped off at the McAllen location, and that the brothers stole some property from Quintanilla.