Rep. Cuellar responds to FBI investigation; continues reelection bid

In a video message shared Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar affirmed he’s still in the race to keep his seat as a South Texas congressman in spite of the federal investigation conducted at his home and office last week.

“Let me be clear, I am running for reelection, and I intend to win. I will continue to represent the congressional district of Texas like I always have,” Cuellar, D-Laredo, said in the video as he stood outside his childhood home in Laredo.

A statement from Congressman Cuellar: ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CxUYrIW6hU — Henry Cuellar (@CuellarCampaign) January 25, 2022



“When I look at this house, I see struggle. I see sacrifice. I see hard work. I see grit. I see Laredo, the 956. This is my home, my community and why I got into politics,” he said.

Last week, the FBI searched his current home and campaign headquarters in Laredo. An ABC news story suggests the investigation is “seeking records about a wide array of U.S. companies and advocacy organizations, many of them with ties to the former Soviet nation of Azerbaijan,” Mike Levine reported.

The subpoena, according to the same report, also asks for records relating to any “work, act, favor, or service” that Cuellar or his wife may have provided at the behest of certain foreign companies, government officials, American business leaders, or others.

“As I said last week, I’m fully cooperating with law enforcement and committed to ensuring that justice and the law is upheld,” the congressman said, referring to his statement shared following the search at his properties. “There is an ongoing investigation that will show there was no wrongdoing on my part.”

Challengers for his seat have seen the investigation as an opportunity to gain ground, but Cuellar thanked his stalwart supporters for an “outpouring of support.”

He ended his message by committing to being “laser-focused” on getting the job done.

“I will continue to represent the congressional district of Texas like I always have. It is the honor of my life to represent you in Congress, and together we will win this election,” Cuellar said.