Prosecutors recommend life for McAllen man charged with killing Melissa Banda

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office has recommended that a 42-year-old McAllen man accused of kidnapping and murdering his ex-wife spend the rest of his life in prison.

In exchange for a guilty plea to capital murder, prosecutors would then dismiss charges of assaulting a family member (impeding breath), violation of a protective order (assault/stalk) and stalking, court records show.

The announcement happened during a video-conferencing hearing Wednesday morning in the 206th state District Court.

Ford is accused of murdering 37-year-old Melissa Banda on Aug. 6, 2020.

Her body was found in a rural area north of Donna less than 36 hours after investigators allege Ford forced Banda into the back seat of a Dodge Journey at 3:49 p.m. outside of her home in the 7100 block of North Seventh Street.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez previously said a nanny at the home witnessed the alleged abduction and called police, and a probable cause affidavit says the kidnapping was caught on surveillance video.

“The video showed that as soon as Ms. Banda arrived at the home, Mr. Ford approached her from behind and grabbed and covered her mouth,” the affidavit stated. “Ms. Banda began to kick and scream and Mr. Ford continued to wrestle with her until he got to the Dodge Journey. Mr. Ford is seen shoving Ms. Banda in the backseat and he gets into the driver seat.”

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra previously said investigators believe Ford killed Banda less than an hour after the abduction by cutting her throat.

Authorities arrested Ford on Aug. 8 at South Padre Island and Rodriguez said investigators believe his trip to the Island was an attempt to misdirect police.

Ford has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and remains jailed on a total of $4.5 million in bonds.