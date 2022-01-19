BISD to delay start of school on Friday

Out of an abundance of caution, the Brownsville Independent School District announced that it will delay the start of classes on Friday due to inclement weather.

Elementary schools will start classes at 9 a.m., middle schools at 8:40 a.m., and high schools at 9:45 a.m.

BISD officials report transportation routes will also be delayed. The pick-up time for students will be one hour later from the regular scheduled time. Parents can drop-off students at the time they usually do.

All staff should report to their campuses at their regular time. All afterschool programs on Friday have been canceled as well as outdoor events. Athletic indoor events on Friday will continue as scheduled.

A strong surge of cold air is expected to arrive in the Valley late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning bringing frigid temperatures. Light sleet and or freezing are possible Thursday night for southern Hidalgo and Cameron counties, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports.