Two more vaccinated men die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 275 new cases Tuesday morning.

The county reported two men in their 60s from Edinburg and Weslaco died due to complications related to COVID-19. Both men were vaccinated, according to a news release from the county.

Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,554.

Tuesday’s new cases include 126 confirmed, 144 probable and five suspected cases. The county has now had a total of 127,771 positive cases, including 73,637 confirmed cases, 50,938 probable cases, and 3,196 suspected cases.

The county also reported 49 new cases among students and 15 new cases among staff in county schools. There have been a total of 5,897 cases among students and 1,691 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August 2021.

There were 266 people in county hospitals with the virus Tuesday, including 209 adults and 57 children. There were also 56 people in intensive care units, including 50 adults and six children.

Additionally, the county reported that 196 people were released from isolation, raising that total to 123,312. There are 905 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 763,030 COVID-19 tests, and 634,471 of those tests had negative results.