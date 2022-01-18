Free at-home COVID-19 test kits available by order via the USPS

Residents living in the United States can place their order from free at-home COVID-19 tests via the United States Postal Service.

Postal officials report households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

Limit of one order per residential address

One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Orders will ship free starting in late January

Click on the link to order your free at-home test kits: https://special.usps.com/testkits