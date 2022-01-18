Brownsville ISD running out of COVID tests

The Brownsville Independent School District is running out of tests for COVID 19 due to a vendor experiencing shipping delays on 13,000 tests.

Health Services Director Alonso Guererro advised his staff of the situation in an email Tuesday morning, saying he has been in constant contact with the vendor and that they are experiencing shipping delays.

The vendor advised that BISD’s shipment should be out sometime this week, according to the memo.

In the meantime, Guererro advised staff to use a FEMA testing site being set up at the Brownsville Sports Park and opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The site is to operate for 21 days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, he said.

Guerrero said BISD had already placed its order for 13,000 tests with Achieve Health Management but that the vendor was having trouble getting the product shipped because of truck drivers and warehouse personnel coming down with COVID 19 due to the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Late Tuesday morning Guererro said BISD had somewhere between 500 and 1,000 tests remaining districtwide and that the supply was quickly being depleted. BISD is testing for the virus at all of its more than 50 campuses.