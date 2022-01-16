Texas gas prices lowest in U.S. at $2.933 per gallon

The good news is that gas prices in Texas are the lowest in the United States.

The bad news is that’s 81 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.

The state average for a regular gallon of gas as of Saturday was $2.933, which is about 3 cents higher than a week ago and 26 cents higher than the previous month, according to AAA.

In the Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area, Gas Buddy shows the average per-gallon prices for unleaded regular is $2.829 a gallon, with the lowest price at the 76 station at 211 N. Ed Carey Dr. at $2.51 per gallon, which also is rock-bottom for the Rio Grande Valley.

In the McAllen-Edinburg Mission MSA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded is $2.827, with the lowest price per gallon found at the 76 station at 1701 S. 10th St. at $2.80 per gallon.

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of unleaded has held steady at $3.30, AAA says.

“According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 7.9 million bbl (billion barrels) to 240.7 million bbl last week,” AAA said in its analysis. “On the other hand, gasoline demand decreased from 8.17 million b/d (barrels per day) to 7.91 million b/d.”

“Winter weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant are the likely culprits behind this demand dip,” the report concluded.

The highest price in Texas was in El Paso where per-gallon prices hovered around $3.09 per gallon. The cheapest gas prices were reported in San Antonio at around $2.89 per gallon on average, AAA Texas said.