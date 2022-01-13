FEMA to open COVID-19 testing site in Edinburg

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening a drive-thru testing site in Edinburg next week.

FEMA will be holding a drive-thru testing site at the Edinburg Municipal Park beginning on Jan. 19 in partnership with Hidalgo County, the city of Edinburg and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Health officials expect to administer about 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day and the testing site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 4.

A soft opening of the site will be held Jan. 18.

“I commend state and federal officials for assisting our Hidalgo County residents by providing thousands of free COVID-19 tests,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “It is vital that residents get tested as soon as symptoms arise so they may quarantine and prevent infecting others. That is one of the best ways we will be able to stop the spread.”

Testing will be done by appointment only.

Residents can register for an appointment online by visiting: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Edinburg_TX_14606.html.

Those without internet access can register by calling (800) 635-8611.

Once registered, they must print out the voucher and bring it with them to their scheduled appointment

The tests administered at the FEMA site will be PCR nasal swabs that residents will administer themselves with the help of medical experts.

Their results will be available within 48 to 72 hours and will be sent to them via email. The tests will be free of charge and there will be no age limit, though children must be accompanied by a parent.

The entrance to the site at the Edinburg Municipal Park will be at the intersection of South Raul Longoria Road and East Sprague Street in Edinburg.

“Our commitment to the health and well-being of our residents continues,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with state, federal and county officials to bring these much needed tests to our community.”