Cameron County Spaceport Corporation receives $5 million

The Spaceport Development Corporation of Cameron County has been awarded a “conditional offer” of $5 million by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism.

County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the award would “continue to strengthen the economic impact and growing space industry blueprint already being made in Cameron County.”

The money is from the Spaceport Trust Fund, for which the 87th Legislature appropriated funds for fiscal year 2020. The aim is to support eligible organizations with development of infrastructure necessary for the establishment of spaceports in Texas.