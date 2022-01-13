Can bariatric surgery help me live a healthier lifestyle?

By: Dr. Robert Alleyn

DHR Health Bariatric and Metabolic Institute

Obesity is not a cosmetic problem, it is a serious disease. In 2021 Wallet Hub listed McAllen/Edinburg/Mission in “2021’s Most Overweight Cities in the US”.

Obesity can cause or worsen many serious medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, infertility, liver disease, and several types of cancer. In a prospective trial, the mortality rate for a group of obese people over a 15 year period was around 17.5%. If a person with obesity loses weight, the health risk from these conditions is very likely to be reduced or eliminated, and the mortality rate significantly improves. In the same trial, the mortality rate of the group who underwent weight-loss surgery was 7.5%

Diet and exercise programs have a long-term success rate of 5 to 10% in patients with obesity. While there are some effective weight loss medications, they generally only produce a loss of twenty pounds or less and weight is likely to be regained once the medication is stopped. Currently, surgery is the only obesity treatment option that produces long-term results for weight loss, improves comorbid conditions, and lowers the mortality rate of obesity.

Weight loss surgery is not magic, and it does carry risks similar to that of other major surgeries. In order to achieve long-term weight loss, a patient must also change their lifestyle. Surgery is a good tool for starting the process of a healthier lifestyle, but additional support is needed. At DHR Health Bariatric and Metabolic Institute we have a clinical team that includes an endocrinologist, nurse practitioner, psychiatrist, dieticians, exercise physiologist, as well as surgeons, nurses, and administrative staff that help guide you through the process. We feel that this added support gives our patients the best chance for long-term success and safety.

If you are considering weight loss surgery or would like to speak to one of our experts about how to join our free seminars to learn more, please call DHR Health Bariatric and Metabolic Institute at (956) 362-5673.