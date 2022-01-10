Man accused of robbing woman walking on sidewalk

A Brownsville man has been arrested by police after he was accused of robbing a woman as she was walking on a sidewalk.

The woman claims Miguel Angel Enriquez grabbed her by the hair and pulled her onto the side of a building, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

According to police, Enriquez then grabbed the woman’s purse and fled the location. She ran across the street and contacted Brownsville police.

The incident happened at the 1300 block of East 14th Street on Monday.

Sandoval said as officers searched the area, they noticed a man that matched the description the victim gave them. He appeared to be intoxicated. The woman was able to identify Enriquez and he was arrested.

Sandoval said the woman’s property was returned to her, and Enriquez was transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Enriquez was arraigned on one count of robbery, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of public intoxication. He received a $25,000 bond on the robbery charge. He was granted time served on the disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges.