Elsa police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ capital murder suspect

The Elsa Police Department announced last week that investigators are searching for a 20-year-old man on warrants for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and assault family violence impeding breath.

That department, however, is not the only agency searching for Jose Angel Becerra, who is accused in the Nov. 11, 2018, shooting death of 22-year-old Jesus De Jose Hinojosa.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is also looking for Becerra, who failed to appear Monday morning for hearings for the two indictments against him.

The first indictment charges him with capital murder and attempted capital murder for Hinojosa’s death and also for shooting Alejandro Mendoza during an alleged attempted robbery over drugs.

He also faces an indictment alleging obstruction or retaliation for threatening to murder Mendoza on July 25, 2019, because Mendoza is a witness in the murder case.

Becerra pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been free on a total of $107,500 in bonds since Oct. 1, 2019.

Prosecutors, however, had sought to either revoke or increase his bond on Dec. 21 for a number of alleged violations of his community supervision while he awaits the resolution of his cases.

Those alleged violations include failing to abide by house arrest on multiple occasions and for failing to report to community supervision officials.

He’s also accused of testing positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Prosecutors also sought to arrest him because of the Elsa Police Department warrants, which were issued Nov. 16.

“The State of Texas believes the continued course of non-compliance with Texas laws by the Defendant presents a troubling pattern of behavior that places not only the community, out (sic) the Defendant himself, in danger,” the motion said. “The State requests that the nature of these offenses and the circumstances under which they were committed be considered.”

A hearing on that effort was scheduled Monday morning and court records indicate that 430th state District Judge Israel Ramon Jr. issued warrants for his arrest.

Becerra’s co-defendant in the case is his brother, Isaac Becerra, who is also charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and his attorney has indicated that Isaac will go to trial.

He bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on April 19, 2021, on a total of $153,000 in bonds, court records indicate.

As for the charges Jose Becerra faces from the Elsa Police Department, the agency did not disclose the allegations in a news release.

His last known address is 618 Lucia St. and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Elsa police at (956) 262-4721.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.