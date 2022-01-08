TSC to begin spring semester with remote learning

Texas Southmost College in Brownsville has joined other institutions of higher education and is starting spring semester 2022 with remote learning.

TSC official on Friday stated that out of an abundance of caution and concern over COVID-19 trends, TSC students will begin the spring semester with remote learning on Jan. 17 and will return to campus on Jan. 31.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley also announced that it too would return to remote learning when the semester starts on Jan. 18 because of COVID-19 concerns. Students will return to campus on Jan. 28.

South Texas College will also begin the spring semester with online classes this first week of the semester, which begins on Jan. 18.