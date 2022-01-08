McALLEN — For Robert “Tiger” Sanchez, Thursday was a day well worth celebrating.

Robert, 7, was at a newly opened inclusive park at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary school, enjoying the playscape and chatting with his dad while crews cleaned up after a ribbon cutting held by the entities that spearheaded the park project.

Born with spina bifida and diagnosed with hydrocephalus, Robert uses a wheelchair to get around.

“That’s the reason why he’s weak, in his limbs,” Robert’s mother, Gabriella, said. “He’s able to move around, transfer, but he’s not able to walk independently. So he does depend a lot on his wheelchair.”

The new inclusive playground is designed specifically so children like Robert can enjoy them. There’s ramps instead of stairs. Many of the attractions are built noticeably shorter than their counterparts at traditional parks.

There’s no step or ledge that would prevent Robert from using the merry-go-round.

Occasionally, when he was younger, Gabriella says she would take Robert to parks.

“He was not able to use the equipment,” she said. “He was a younger age, so he was easy to carry and be put in swings, but we were always concerned about safety; we had to be there with him.”

Gabriella was concerned about Robert being bullied or made to feel different as well.

Usually, she and Robert’s dad would bring the park to their backyard, buying plastic slides and making the best out of it.

The new playground, Gabriella said, is a game changer.

“It’s very important, so he can grow, so he can get more independent,” she said. “And just have fun. You know, as a kid, you want to be able to have fun and enjoy doing it. So it is very important for kids so they can grow with confidence.”

That, speakers at the ribbon cutting said, is the goal.

“I am very proud of the inclusive park playground results and the collaboration of partners to make this happen for the community,” Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 Ellie Torres said. “I envision all children playing and enjoying themselves while making friends and engaging in a healthy lifestyle.”

Precinct 4 and Capable Kids Foundation each contributed $350,000 toward the park’s play system, while H-E-B, Driscoll Health Plan and CAPA all donated to the project.

The city of McAllen built the site’s ADA accessible restrooms and expanded its parking lot, while McAllen school district installed and will maintain the playscape equipment.

“We all know that we couldn’t do this without one another,” Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez said. “This park is a visual representation of the teamwork and our commitment to taking care of one another, to working together so that all students can benefit. I’ve been with the district for 25 years and I’ve had many proud moments, but I can say that this ranks amongst the highest.”

The new playground is open after school hours from 5:30-11 p.m. weekdays and 7-11 p.m. on weekends.