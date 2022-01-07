McALLEN — South Texas College will hold its first week of classes virtually, the school announced Friday.

Classes begin Jan. 18.

Dual-courses at local districts will still be held in-person.

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all South Texas College students, faculty, and staff,” a message on the college’s website says. “The South Texas College Safety Committee will continue to monitor evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local mandates, and public health guidance surrounding COVID-19, therefore, changes to this instructional plan may be modified as needed.”