In-person visits suspended in Cameron County jails

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza has announced that in-person inmate visitations in the county’s jail system have ceased beginning on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Garza said the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department received approval from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to temporarily halt inmate visitations. Attorney visitations will still be allowed.

A Jan. 5 COVID-19 report provided by Garza stated 26 inmates have tested positive for the virus with another 1,115 being held in isolation. One death has also been reported and a total of 12 jailers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspension of in-person visitations will continue for 30 days.