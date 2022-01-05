What is glaucoma? How do I know if I am at risk?

By: Dr. Jorge Montes

DHR Health Eye Institute

Glaucoma is a condition that results when there is damage to the optic nerve behind the eye. It is also a common cause of vision loss in patients over 60. Initially, the deterioration in vision can be innocuous and then becomes evident as the disease progresses. Treatments can halt or slow down the disease progression, but cannot reverse any damage that has already occurred.

There are many types of glaucoma, but the common ground is that they all end up injuring the optic nerve, primarily by having elevated eye pressures. One common form of glaucoma has a genetic predisposition, and hence, will run in families. Knowing your family history may be the only identifiable risk factor early in life. As we age, this risk may manifest into the condition, given that age is its own separate independent risk factor. Other risk factors for having glaucoma include African-American, Asian, or Hispanic ancestry, diabetes, and head and/or eye trauma. Using steroids of any type for a prolonged period of time may also increase the risk with elevated eye pressure that can injure the optic nerve.

Glaucoma is not an all-or-none condition as there is an intermediary diagnosis like “pre-glaucoma” or glaucoma suspects. This population of patients may have some risk factors but not enough to make a complete diagnosis. Patients who are glaucoma suspects should also obtain routine eye exams, given they have a higher risk of converting to glaucoma.

When treating glaucoma, there are many options, including eye drop medications, laser treatments, and surgery. These options aim to manipulate the only modifiable risk factor – eye pressure. Every patient is different and may need different regimens to control their glaucoma.

As with many conditions, a complete eye dilated eye exam can help determine your risk for glaucoma. The best approach to glaucoma is prevention.

Routine eye exams help identify risk factors that patients may not otherwise know. In the meantime, it is important to wear safety eyeglasses to prevent trauma to the eye and know your family history.

If you’re ready for an eye exam, we at DHR Health Eye Institute can help guide you through the process. Call the DHR Health Eye Institute at (956) 362-2070 to schedule your appointment today.