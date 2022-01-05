Mass testing, vaccine sites planned in Cameron County

In response to the current wave of Omicron infections sweeping through the Lower Rio Grande Valley, Cameron County will stage a mass COVID-19 testing and vaccination site on Jan. 7-8 at the Los Fresnos Fire Department, 100 Rodeo Dr. in Los Fresnos.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management and Fire and Cameron County Public Health are behind the efforts. Testing and vaccines will be available each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. The Moderna vaccine will be available for first and second doses and booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that individuals 16 and older who received received two Pfizer-BioNTech doses get boosters of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna at least five months after their second dose.

The CDC recommends that everyone 18 years and older who received two Moderna doses get boosters at least six months after receiving the second dose. The CDC recommends that everyone 18 years and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Rapid testing and PCR tests will be available. Bring an ID to be tested. Rapid test results will be available on site. Vaccinations are free and do not require and ID.

Public Health will also be administering the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the 77 Flea Market on Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First, second and booster doses will be administered. Vaccines remain available at Cameron County Public Health Clinics Monday through Friday. All vaccines are free and no ID is required.

For more information call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at (956) 247-3650.