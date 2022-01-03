Omicron detected in Cameron County

The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been confirmed in Cameron County, with a 29-year-old female from Brownsville testing positive.

The individual was fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine but had not received a booster shot, according to Cameron County Public Health. Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said the highly transmissible variant was suspected to be in the county already because of a sharp rise in new infections in recent days.

“As we have suspected, and have now confirmed, the Omicron variant is spreading in Cameron County as it is in other parts of the nation and is likely a major factor in the current spike in cases,” she said. “We continue to stress the importance of being fully vaccinated, getting boosted, and wearing masks to protect yourself and others against COVID-19.”

Omicron variant was first detected in Botswana and South Africa in November. The first case in the United States was confirmed on Dec. 1.

For vaccination sites or other information call the county’s COVID hotline at (956) 247-3650.