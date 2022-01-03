Police investigating possible homicide in Mission

Mission police are currently investigating the death of a 31-year-old man found with a gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Art Flores said authorities are on scene in the 3600 block of Tulipan Street.

As of now, Flores said the department is investigating it as a possible homicide.

“The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Flores said the department will release more information as its investigation develops.

He provided the initial confirmation of the investigation shortly after 2 p.m.