UTRGV to open COVID-19 testing site

A drive-thru COVID testing site will be available at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley starting Tuesday.

UT Health RGV, the clinical arm of the UTRGV School of Medicine, will be holding a testing site at the university’s Edinburg campus, according to a news release issued by the university.

Testing will be available by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the UTRGV CESS building. It is located at 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Expressway frontage.

The tests will be open to employees, students and members of the public who are 5 or older. Individuals younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

People who make an appointment are asked to arrive at the site with a photo ID and a copy of their appointment confirmation email.

They are asked to enter the drive-thru testing site through the frontage road (South 24th Avenue). Once tested, they should exit onto East Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

Test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours and will be posted in the Athena patient portal.

To make an appointment, call the UT Health RGV COVID-19 line at (833) 888-2268. People can also register through the online patient portal at uthealthrgv.org/health-care-news/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/.

The university stated that a drive-thru testing site in Cameron County is in the planning phase.

“We are committed to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 to minimize its impact on our Valley community,” Dr. Michael Dobbs, vice dean of clinical affairs and chief medical officer for UT Health RGV, said in a news release. “That’s an immediate priority. And testing sites like the one opening Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the CESS building in Edinburg is a big step to helping protect the population.”

“If you feel sick, it’s important to get tested for COVID-19,” he added. “And if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it is not too late to start the process. It could save lives.”