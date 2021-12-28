Health officials: Antibody treatment for Omicron scarce in Texas

With no antibody treatment available to treat the recent COVID-19 variant Omicron, Cameron County health officials are urging residents to continue to practice safety protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday released a statement that due to a national shortage, several regional infusion centers through Texas have exhausted their supply of sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody treatment effective against Omicron.

The other treatments used for previous variants do not work against Omicron, which has a rapidly become the dominant variant in Texas, DSHS stated.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. is urging residents and visitors to continue all safeguards and necessary precautions such as getting fully vaccinated, obtaining a booster shot as soon as eligibility is met in order to remain safe from the emerging strains.

Trevino is also urging residents to remain healthy this New Year’s by avoiding unnecessary congregations that place people at risk of possible exposure to this highly contagious virus. The state health department recently announced that the Omicron variant now accounts for more than 90% of the new cases in Texas.

He added COVID-19 vaccines are still available at all four Cameron County Public Health Clinics.