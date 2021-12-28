Hidalgo County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Hidalgo County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and zero COVID-19 related deaths.

The new cases include 39 confirmed cases and 28 probable cases. The county’s total number of positive cases rose to 122,725, including 70,924 confirmed cases, 48,620 probable cases, and 3,181 suspect cases.

The county also reported two new cases among students and zero new cases among staff in county schools. There have been a total of 4,486 cases among students and 860 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August.

With new additional COVID-19 related deaths, the death toll remains at 3,525.

There were 79 people in county hospitals with the virus Tuesday morning, including 70 adults and nine children. There were also 28 people in intensive care units with the virus, all of whom were adults.

The county reported that 367 people were released from isolation Tuesday, raising that total to 118,396. There are 804 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered 739,257 COVID-19 tests, and 615,869 have had negative results.