FAA pushes back release date of SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Final assessment

The Federal Aviation Administration has pushed back the release date for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) on the Federal Infrastructure Dashboard and project website.

The FAA will now publish the PEA on Feb. 28, 2022.

The FAA was to release the final PEA on Friday, however, SpaceX, under the supervision of the FAA, is currently drafting responses for the over 18,000 public comments received on the Draft PEA, the FAA SpaceX Boca Chica Project Team said in an email. SpaceX is also preparing the Final PEA for the FAA’s review and acceptance.

In addition, the FAA is continuing consultation and coordination with other agencies.

The planned Feb. 28 release date will allow the FAA to review the Final PEA, including responses to comments and coordinate with agencies at the local, state and federal levels.