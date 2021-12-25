Pharr interchange project prompts holiday road closures

Ongoing work for the Pharr interchange project is prompting additional road closures or traffic delays during the holidays in the cities of Pharr, McAllen and San Juan.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, the I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed from Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road in Pharr.

According to a news release from Dragados-Pulice Joint Venture, motorists will still be able to access local businesses in the area, and detour signs will also be erected.

Dragados-Pulice was appointed by the Texas Department of Transportation for the design and construction of the interchange project, a $303 million effort.

Crews will also be closing the direct connector from southbound I-69C to westbound I-2 in Pharr from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the same days. Detours to access westbound I-2 will be through westbound State Highway 495 to southbound Sugar Road.

At the same time, traffic will be slowed on from westbound I-2 to Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road in Pharr.

In addition, the right lane on westbound I-2, from the intersection of Ash Road and I-2 to the intersection of Dahlia Street and I-2 in Pharr, will close temporarily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The temporary closure of westbound I-2 frontage from Veterans Road to Cage Boulevard in Pharr will also be occurring Sunday through Thursday, from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. State Highway 495 from Veterans Road and North Gumwood Road will be accessible for motorists.

Then from Monday through Friday, traffic will move slowly on westbound I-2 frontage from Jackson Road and Jackson Avenue in McAllen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., traffic will also be slowed down on westbound I-2 frontage from Veterans Road to Cage Boulevard in Pharr.

From 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, crews will close the direct connector from westbound I-2 to northbound I-69C, as well as the right lane on westbound I-2 from Veterans Road to Cage Boulevard.

And from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Thursday, traffic will be slowed nightly throughout the project corridor — on I-2 from Second Street in McAllen to Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan, and I-69C from Nolana Loop to the interchange in Pharr — for routine maintenance.

If weather permits, all closures and detours are necessary to provide safety for the crews working on the interchange project, as well as to accommodate the time and space needed to move materials and equipment through these areas.

“Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slow down in road work zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates,” the release read.