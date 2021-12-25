One dead in Edinburg hit-and-run over Christmas morning

Edinburg police believe alcohol may have been a factor in a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead and two in the hospital with injuries early Christmas morning.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 400 block of East Trenton Road and found what authorities described in a news release as a “major accident involving two vehicles.”

According to police, a Nissan pick-up truck collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra carrying three people when the truck, which was traveling westbound, crossed onto eastbound traffic.

The driver of the truck, which was found down the road, fled the scene, police said.

Authorities believe the driver of the truck who fled, a 29-year-old male, may have been the only occupant.

The driver of the Sentra was pronounced dead at Edinburg Regional Hospital while the other two occupants have been hospitalized “with non-life threatening injuries.”

Although in the preliminary stages of a police probe, investigators believe alcohol factored into the incident.

“It is very early in the investigation however, we believe alcohol may have contributed to the accident,” police said in the release. “We want to re-emphasize with our community not to drink and drive as it can have negative life changing outcomes.

Next of kin notification is pending for the person killed in the crash.

The identity of the driver of the truck has not yet been released.