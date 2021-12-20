Three more COVID-19 deaths, 110 new cases in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported three COVID-19 related deaths and 101 new cases of the virus Monday.

An Edinburg woman in her 40s, a Pharr man in his 50s, and a San Juan man in his 60s died as a result of COVID-19, county health officials said in a news release Monday. Two of the three individuals were not vaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,517.

The 101 new cases include 62 confirmed cases, 37 probable, and two suspect. The county has now had a total of 121,976 positive cases, including 70,463 confirmed cases, 48,330 probable cases, and 3,183 suspect cases.

The county also reported 25 cases among students in county schools and six among staff. There have been a total of 4,450 cases among students and 856 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August.

As of Monday morning, there were 72 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 67 adults and five children. Twenty-two of them were in intensive care units, including 21 adults and one child.

There were also 95 people released from isolation Monday, raising that total to 117,502.

There are 957 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 735,600 COVID-19 tests, and 612,822 of those tests had negative results.